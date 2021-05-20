The Waltzers

All the fun of the fair is coming to the city next week as rides return to Lichfield.

Pat Collins Funfair has confirmed it will visit Beacon Park between 28th and 31st May.

The attraction usually forms part of the Lichfield Bower, but despite the event not going ahead the rides will return.

Elleray Harris, marketing manager for Pat Collins Funfair, said:

“We have been part of the Lichfield Greenhill Bower, one of the oldest fairs in the country, for decades. “It is a great shame it won’t be taking place in its full glory but we hope families will come out and enjoy the funfair. “The name Pat Collins has been synonymous with the travelling fairground business for more than a century – there can be few other showmen whose names resonate so immediately with the public and we are so pleased to be able to put on our first show in Lichfield this year. “You could say it has been a rollercoaster for us as a business but at last we can get back to what we enjoy, welcoming families to our amazing fairground rides and fun, full of buzz, thrills and excitement. “However, it’s important that we also reassure visitors about our Covid-19 secure measures to keep everyone safe including our staff.” Elleray Harris, Pat Collins Funfair

The fair will require visitors aged over 11 to wear masks and have their temperatures taken on entry.

The City Hopper ride

Track and trace will also be taking place during the admission process.

“We all want to get back to some kind of normality as we head out of lockdown and we hope families will come along to Beacon Park and have an amazing time but also a safe one. “Like all entertainment businesses, we have had to adapt and diversify over the past year. “One example is the use of tokens, which we’ve introduced so we don’t handle cash. Visitors can buy our tokens online. “We are also planning to expand our events with live music and possibly even comedy at shows later this year, so watch this space.” Elleray Harris, Pat Collins Funfair

The fair will open from 3pm to 10pm on 28th May and then 12noon to 10pm from 29th to 31st May. For more information visit patcollinsfunfairs.co.uk.