A Dancing Digits class

Classes to teach youngsters maths with the aid of music are coming to Whittington.

Dancing Digits is designed to help children master numerical challenges while bouncing around.

Rebecca Hart, founder of education company Dance Equation – which is behind the sessions – said:

“Our world is changing dramatically and education needs to keep up. “In an attempt to equip our future skills force, society is putting more pressure on children. The unfortunate results of this include a rise in maths anxiety, childhood obesity and mental health. “We help children become happy about maths from the beginning with our fun and engaging movement, music and maths activities. “Children become friends with numbers, they jump and count, they develop spatial awareness, make positive interaction with everyone in the class and bounce around to music.” Rebecca Hart, Dance Equation

Children are encouraged to make number shapes with their bodies, shout out the maths in rhythm and rhyme, while older ones stomp out their times tables.

“Dancing Digits helps children engage with learning the way they want to – through immersive, fun, physical, creative and multi-sensory activities. “The programme gives children a space to play, to engage with others and learn by doing. “They practise things at their own pace and, most importantly, it is aligned with their natural instincts – to move, make a noise and connect their minds and bodies while learning.” Rebecca Hart, Dance Equation

The sessions start in Whittington on 25th May. For details on how to book a place visit the Dancing Digits website.