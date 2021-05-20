Council chiefs say daily visits are being made to a park while they await the legal paperwork to evict travellers who have set up camp on the site.

Travellers parked on Saddlers Park in Lichfield

The group moved on to Saddlers Wood in Boley Park last week.

Lichfield District Council originally hoped to have the travellers moved on within “a few days”.

A spokesperson for the local authority said work was continuing to have the group removed from the parkland:

“Alongside Staffordshire Police we are continuing to monitor activity at Saddlers Wood and are making daily visits to the site. “We have made an application to magistrates to obtain a possession order that will allow us to evict the travellers from Saddlers Wood. “We are awaiting confirmation of when this be granted to allow us to continue to follow the established process for an eviction ensuring the welfare of all involved is considered.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson