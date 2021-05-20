A candidate who stood for the Liberal Democrats in the recent local elections is hoping to to take up a seat on Burntwood Town Council.

Paul Taylor

Paul Taylor was finished third in the Burntwood South seat earlier this month behind the Conservatives and Labour in the vote.

But he is now hoping take a seat on Burntwood Town Council in the Summerfield and All Saints ward.

The vacancy arose following the death of Labour’s Steve Taylor.

Not enough requests for a by-election were made by voters, so the public were invited to apply to be co-opted onto the council – and only the Lib Dem hopeful has put his name forward.

In his application, Mr Taylor said he had already been attending a number of council meetings over the past two years as a member of the public.

“I am a long-term resident of Burntwood and am passionate about its residents, businesses and organisations. “I believe strongly in the widest representation in local government and feel the appointment of a third party candidate to the council – ideally with cross-party support – would demonstrate that the council is too. “I welcome the opportunity to bring another view to the council.” Paul Taylor

The decision on whether or not to co-opt Mr Taylor will be made at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council on 25th May.