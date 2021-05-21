A charity is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to back a campaign to provide more support people caring for those with dementia.

Dementia Action Week has seen the launch of a Cure the Care System appeal by the Alzheimer’s Society.

The campaign has seen the release of a film exposing the “stark reality of being a carer” for someone with dementia without adequate support.

There are 850,000 people in the UK living with dementia and 11,000 in Staffordshire.

But a survey of unpaid dementia carers found almost half said they were performing tasks they felt unqualified to carry out.

Laura Simmonds, Dementia Connect Local Services Manager for South Staffordshire, said:

“This Dementia Action Week, Alzheimer’s Society are raising awareness of the challenges of a difficult to navigate, costly and unfair social care system. “We are encouraging people to sign our petition which calls on the Government to Cure the Care System.” Laura Simmonds

The survey also found that 95% of carers said it impacted on their mental health, with 69% saying they felt constantly exhausted.

Laura added:

“Alzheimer’s Society’s Staffordshire team are available to support families affected by dementia across Lichfield district. “We offer a dementia adviser service as well as a number of groups and activities in the area.” Laura Simmonds

For more information on the support available contact staffordshire@alzheimers.org.uk or call 01543 573936.