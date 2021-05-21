People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help a charity with a national wildlife survey.

The People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) has launched its Living with Mammals survey this week.

Residents are asked to record sightings or signs of wild mammals such as hedgehogs.

David Wembridge, from PTES, said:

“Despite the challenges of 2020, one positive was the number of people seeing wild mammals more frequently, some for the first time. “Connections with nature are so important – not only do we gain a unique insight into the lives of our wild neighbours, which is hugely beneficial for conservation, but wildlife watching and being close to nature is known to have a positive impact on our mental health too, which is needed now perhaps more than ever.” David Wembridge

To find out more about how to take part visit livingwithmammals.ptes.org.