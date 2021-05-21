Cllr Robert Yardley

The new civic team at Lichfield City Council have been confirmed.

Cllr Robert Yardley will be the new mayor, while Cllr Jamie Checkland will be his deputy. i

Cllr Yardley said:

“I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their support – it is a great honour and privilege to be elected.” Cllr Robert Yardley, Lichfield City Council

Peter Hitchman was also named the new sheriff of Lichfield.

During their year in office the Mayor and Sheriff will jointly host five events to raise money for their nominated charities, We Love Lichfield and Friends to Friends.