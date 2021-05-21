Nine people have been treated in hospital after a suspected chemical incident at a business in Lichfield.
Firefighters and police were called to a property on Swan Road after three people arrived at Queen’s Hospital in Burton with breathing difficulties yesterday (20th May).
The individuals had originally been to the minor injuries unit at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital which was forced to shut as part of the incident.
Dr Magnus Harrison, executive medical director, said:
“We treated nine people at Queen’s Hospital Burton yesterday for minor respiratory illnesses in relation to an incident in Lichfield.
“Some of those being treated initially attended Lichfield Minor Injuries Unit and this was closed for a short period of time for cleaning in line with our infection control procedures.
“All our other services remained unaffected and we followed our major incident plan throughout the incident.
“I’d like to thank our staff at Samuel Johnson Community Hospital and Queen’s Hospital Burton for the professionalism they showed in following our incident plans and maintaining both patient and staff safety.
“I would also like to thank those who needed care and treatment for other illnesses and injuries for their patience during this time, and also for the support of the police, fire and rescue and ambulance services during the incident.”Dr Magnus Harrison