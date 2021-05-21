The return of a running event in Lichfield has been pushed back, organisers have confirmed.

The Parkrun event in Lichfield

Parkrun had hoped to restart sessions across the UK – including one in Beacon Park – on 5th June.

But the organisation said it was now targeting a start date of 26th June.

Permission had been granted for the Lichfield event to resume, but Nick Pearson, CEO of Parkrun, said it wanted more sites available across the country before events resume.