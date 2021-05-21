The return of a running event in Lichfield has been pushed back, organisers have confirmed.
Parkrun had hoped to restart sessions across the UK – including one in Beacon Park – on 5th June.
But the organisation said it was now targeting a start date of 26th June.
Permission had been granted for the Lichfield event to resume, but Nick Pearson, CEO of Parkrun, said it wanted more sites available across the country before events resume.
“We will continue to work hard with landowners over the coming weeks to secure the permissions needed to return at the end of June.
“We are incredibly grateful to all of the landowners who have granted events permission to return so far, and for the groundswell of support for Parkrun over recent days.
“Although it is disappointing not to be able to return on 5th June, we are still optimistic that we can return Parkrun events to nearly 600 communities across England very soon.
“We will do everything we can to ensure events restart on 26th June.”Nick Pearson, Parkrun