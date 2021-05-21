A group of travellers have left a park in Lichfield after a court order was granted for their removal.

They had been at Saddlers Wood on Boley Park for the past week.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council said:

“I am pleased that this issue has now been resolved.

“Situations such as this are never easy to bring to a close because of all the legal processes involved.

“We understand the frustrations expressed by local residents and park users as we worked through the necessary legal stages to have the travellers removed from Saddlers Wood and would like to thank residents for their patience.

“I would also like to give my thanks to Staffordshire Police for their support and, most of all, say thank you to the council’s parks, streetscene and democratic services staff for the work they have carried out over the past week working with the travellers and the work they are now doing to conduct a clean-up of Saddlers Wood so that the area can be enjoyed by everyone once again.

“We will be conducting a review of access and security arrangements across all of our parks and public spaces and exploring other solutions to help us with situations such as this in the future.”

Cllr Doug Pulled, Lichfield District Council