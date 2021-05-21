A volunteer litter picker in Whittington has won a community award.
Peter Hollis received the People’s Award from Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council chairman Cllr Garry Hyde.
Cllr Hyde said:
“The council has received multiple nominations from residents following Peter’s achievements in collecting numerous bags of rubbish throughout Whittington and Fisherwick – the area looks a lot better as a result.”Cllr Garry Hyde
Peter said:
“I’m pleased to receive the award on behalf of fellow members of Lichfield Litter Legends, who regularly collect litter throughout Lichfield.”Peter Hollis