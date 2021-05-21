Peter Hollis receiving his award from Cllr Garry Hyde

A volunteer litter picker in Whittington has won a community award.

Peter Hollis received the People’s Award from Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council chairman Cllr Garry Hyde.

Cllr Hyde said:

“The council has received multiple nominations from residents following Peter’s achievements in collecting numerous bags of rubbish throughout Whittington and Fisherwick – the area looks a lot better as a result.” Cllr Garry Hyde

Peter said: