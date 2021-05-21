Community groups in Burntwood have been praised for their work to support the town through the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council made her comments in a report to be heard at a meeting next week.

She said the past 12 months had been “particularly harrowing” for the town.

Cllr Di Evans

“The pandemic has caused all of us to adjust our lives accordingly. “The past year has been particularly harrowing for us in Burntwood in many respects and I want to thank people for the way the majority have conducted themselves in these unprecedented times. “For me and I am sure many others across Burntwood, the most positive action we have witnessed is an amazing upsurge in the community spirit in our town. “So many volunteers and groups have pulled together to ensure there is help, support and advice for anybody who requires it. “For all who have contributed towards a more united, helpful and clean Burntwood and have given their time during the past year and are continuing to do so, I give my sincere thanks.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Evans said the work of the community had shown the need for local decision-makers to engage with those working on projects in the town.

“Councillors are committed to working together towards making this great town a better Burntwood. “This is why we are grateful that the numerous volunteer groups are working with us to achieve this aim. “Consequently, we hope that eventually we may come together to assist in delivering some of the community activities enjoyed by so many in the not too distant future. “We hope that the approved Neighbourhood Plan will bring a positive result for Burntwood which will enable us to acquire more funding for the community as well as bringing other advantages.” Cllr Di Evans, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Evans will give her full report to the meeting of Burntwood Town Council on 25th May.