The National Memorial Arboretum says it is taking “ambitious” steps to help tackle the impact of climate change.
Bosses at the Alrewas site says recent years have seen flooding and droughts impact on the venue, causing problems for visitors and damaging the diverse habitats across the 150-acre site.
Andy Ansell, head of estates at the arboretum, said the steps would help preserve the centre of remembrance for future generations.
“We are acutely aware of the impact of climate change, having direct experience of extreme weather events in recent years.
“As we continue to nurture an inspirational, world-class setting, we will adopt and advocate for ethical and sustainable practices that ensure we have a positive impact on the natural environment.
“As custodians of a beautiful green space that is home to hundreds of memorials, we must embrace all opportunities for sustainable estate management, safeguarding this living memorial for future generations.”Andy Ansell
This month will see the site participate in ‘No Mow May’ in areas of the site to encourage grass and wildflowers to flourish.
Mark Ellis, head of visitor experience at the National Memorial Arboretum, said other initiatives included attempts to reduce the venue’s carbon footprint and encouraging increased use of public transport by visitors.
“Our pledges extend to all aspects of our operation. We are committed to maintaining a first-class visitor experience while reducing our environmental impact and we know this is a priority for many of our visitors.
“In partnership with our suppliers, we will continue to enhance our record as an ethical buyer, aiming to source all products and services from ethical, inclusive and local sources whenever this is possible.
“We are also conscious of the environmental impact of journeys to the Arboretum and we will be campaigning for better public transport links allowing visitors to be less reliant on travel by car.”Mark Ellis
If they started running trains from Lichfield trent Valley to Burton, like they was thinking about a while ago and put a station at Alrewas, then people could get there easily and not need to use cars, from the station it would only be a 5 minutes walk and on a not so busy road,
Since its concept it has been prone to flooding. With the junction of the Tame and Trent there is high volume of water at regular times. No criticism of those who inorgorated the concept. It was, and is, brilliant and made possible by many benefactors including the land owners generosity. A pity the government didn’t get involved as a millennium project instead of putting up a tent in London.
Two things I think are important. Firstly, it is a National Memorial Arboretum, intended for many organisations not just the military. Naturally you would expect the forces to be well represented but not exclusively so. It is a place of solice for many who grieve or want to pay respect and, in my opinion, an uplifting environment.
Secondly, you can’t keep justifying actions on the basis of global changes. If Great Britain reduced its carbon footprint to less than zero its impact would be insignificant in a worldwide context.
Is the need for a train station for environmental reasons? Or, to allow a massive housing development to be built and expanded.
https://lichfieldlive.co.uk/2020/09/23/agreement-reached-in-latest-stage-of-plan-to-build-new-1500-home-community-in-alrewas/
I remember that buses used to stop at the Arboretum about 5-6 years ago. These were buses that actually went into the Arboretum car park, not just to Alrewas and the wrong side of the A38 (and were more regular than the Sunday and bank holidays service that also intermittently ran to the car park). The service was then significantly cut back before being discontinued entirely. Restarting that bus service would be a positive first step – though it would also require the Arboretum to give up some of its parking fees.
It’s also worth noting that for those of us on the west and north sides of Lichfield it only takes roughly 30 minutes to cycle to the Arboretum from Lichfield via Huddlesford, or slightly longer via Fradley and Lichfield crematorium – both routes which avoid the A38, A513, and/or Wood End Lane warehouses. Obviously not everyone has a bike or will want to cycle, but it’s slightly surprising that an article on the impact of climate change that also addresses Arboretum site access doesn’t at least briefly raise the cycling option.
