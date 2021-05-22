The National Memorial Arboretum says it is taking “ambitious” steps to help tackle the impact of climate change.

The Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum

Bosses at the Alrewas site says recent years have seen flooding and droughts impact on the venue, causing problems for visitors and damaging the diverse habitats across the 150-acre site.

Andy Ansell, head of estates at the arboretum, said the steps would help preserve the centre of remembrance for future generations.

“We are acutely aware of the impact of climate change, having direct experience of extreme weather events in recent years. “As we continue to nurture an inspirational, world-class setting, we will adopt and advocate for ethical and sustainable practices that ensure we have a positive impact on the natural environment. “As custodians of a beautiful green space that is home to hundreds of memorials, we must embrace all opportunities for sustainable estate management, safeguarding this living memorial for future generations.” Andy Ansell

This month will see the site participate in ‘No Mow May’ in areas of the site to encourage grass and wildflowers to flourish.

Mark Ellis, head of visitor experience at the National Memorial Arboretum, said other initiatives included attempts to reduce the venue’s carbon footprint and encouraging increased use of public transport by visitors.