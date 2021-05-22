A Lichfield chef is taking his culinary expertise on the road with a series of pop-up events in Birmingham next month.

Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon, owner of The Boat Inn, will host the weekly events at Harvey Nichols each Monday in June.

They will consist of a six-course tasting menu, featuring some of the dishes from his Great British Menu appearance.

The fish course, The Apple, draws on Sir Isaac Newton’s discovery of the law of gravity, featuring an apple filled with Dorset crab, kelp and tuna jelly, pickled elderberries and topped with crackers.

Inspired by John Spilsbury who created the first jigsaw puzzle in 1762, The Jigsaw consists of lemon parfait, honeycomb, compressed cucumber and dill.

Richard Morris, retail operations manager at Harvey Nichols Birmingham, said:

“We’re really looking forward to some great foodie pop-ups planned to celebrate local chefs and produce in our brasserie events space, starting with Liam Dillon this June.” Richard Morris

For more information call Harvey Nichols Birmingham on 0121 616 6028 or email Reservations.Birmingham@harveynichols.com.