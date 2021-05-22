Singer Liza Pulman is returning to Lichfield with numbers from her album The Heart of It.

Having previously performed at the Lichfield Festival in 2018, her latest performance on 13th July will include numbers such as Unchained Melody, The Way We Were and Bye Bye Blackbird.

Liza Pulman

Liza said the songs on her setlist were all chosen because of the connection she has with the music.

“I realised that what I love to do more than anything is quite simply to get to the heart of a song, helped by the magic that can only happen when a great lyric is married to a great tune. “So, in choosing the material it was my hope that every track on my album would either break your heart or make it burst with joy – an emotional rollercoaster of wonderful songs and cracking new arrangements. “Now, all these many months later as I prepare for my first show at the Lichfield Festival, I realise that it has become something even more. “It feels as if the thing that we’ve all been missing through these tough and dark times has been the ability to connect. “Families separated, loved ones parted, once whole friends now seen only from the waist up and for me, that unique connection with an audience. “So, on 13th July I will be standing on a stage in the beautiful Lichfield Cathedral surrounded by my amazing musicians – the first time we have played together since the pandemic began.” Liza Pulman

Tickets for Liza’s show are available by calling 01543 306271 or visiting the Lichfield Festival.