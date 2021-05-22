Pupils and staff from two primary schools in Lichfield and Burntwood are being tested over possible links to a confirmed case of the Indian coronavirus variant.

St Chad’s Primary School. Picture: Google Streetview

Health chiefs have confirmed that two members of a family with links to St Chad’s Primary School and Highfields Primary School have tested positive for the variant.

Due to the connection to both schools, children and staff in affected bubbles are being offered home PCR tests.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said:

“We have all seen in the news how the cases of the variant appear to be on the rise, so it is not surprising that we are starting to see cases here in Staffordshire. “With two cases identified in one family it is sensible to test all the pupils and staff they have come in contact with as a precaution, to help us rule out any more cases. “NHS staff will be visiting the homes of the children in the two bubbles early next week to carry out the PCR tests and any positive cases will be sent to the labs for genotyping. “Although this is very much a precautionary measure, it is a timely reminder that the virus is still with us and we all need to get tested twice weekly, get vaccinated when eligible and stick to the rules to help minimise the risk.” Dr Richard Harling

St Chad’s will remain closed on Monday to allow all staff to have a PCR test and get their results. Home testing on the children in the bubbles will be carried out early next week.

The county council said all affected families had been informed and there were no plans for wider surge testing at this stage.