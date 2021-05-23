Customers at a Lichfield coffee shop are being invited to support others through a ‘pay it forward’ scheme.

The Hub at St Mary’s allows visitors to add a coffee shop voucher to their bill. This is then donated to Lichfield Foodbank to distribute to those in need.

Coffee shop and bar manager Mel Heath said:

“We all need to take care of our mental health, particularly people who are struggling financially – quality rest and relaxation time is vital to everyone’s wellbeing. “We want to make sure working mums, frazzled dads and everyone inbetween can come and enjoy a cuppa in our space, no matter what their circumstances.” Mel Heath

For more details and opening times visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.