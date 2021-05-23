Customers at a Lichfield coffee shop are being invited to support others through a ‘pay it forward’ scheme.
The Hub at St Mary’s allows visitors to add a coffee shop voucher to their bill. This is then donated to Lichfield Foodbank to distribute to those in need.
Coffee shop and bar manager Mel Heath said:
“We all need to take care of our mental health, particularly people who are struggling financially – quality rest and relaxation time is vital to everyone’s wellbeing.
“We want to make sure working mums, frazzled dads and everyone inbetween can come and enjoy a cuppa in our space, no matter what their circumstances.”Mel Heath
For more details and opening times visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.
What a lovley idea in dificult buisness start up times well done
perhaps we could all do more if you got spare change for the customers choice.
The lichfield food bank and all
Uk banks do more for food banks and poverty idea perhaps add £5 a coffee donation idea
John madden lichfield
