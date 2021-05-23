The leader of Lichfield District Council says it is “baffling” that some local authorities have not given the green light for the return of community running events.

The Parkrun event in Lichfield

Parkrun had hoped to return at the start of next month, but said it would push the start back to 26th June after failing to get agreement from all landowners.

Lichfield District Council had given the green light for the event to take place in Beacon Park on the earlier date.

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen, the council’s leader, said he could not understand why some areas had refused to allow Parkrun to return.

“It is baffling that some local authorities have not permitted the well-loved, safe event which is badly needed right now.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Nick Pearson, CEO of Parkrun, said the organisation needed more sites available across the country before events could resume.