The leader of Lichfield District Council says it is “baffling” that some local authorities have not given the green light for the return of community running events.
Parkrun had hoped to return at the start of next month, but said it would push the start back to 26th June after failing to get agreement from all landowners.
Lichfield District Council had given the green light for the event to take place in Beacon Park on the earlier date.
Cllr Doug Pullen, the council’s leader, said he could not understand why some areas had refused to allow Parkrun to return.
“It is baffling that some local authorities have not permitted the well-loved, safe event which is badly needed right now.”Cllr Doug Pullen
Nick Pearson, CEO of Parkrun, said the organisation needed more sites available across the country before events could resume.
“We will continue to work hard with landowners over the coming weeks to secure the permissions needed to return at the end of June.
“We are incredibly grateful to all of the landowners who have granted events permission to return so far, and for the groundswell of support for Parkrun over recent days.
“Although it is disappointing not to be able to return on 5th June, we are still optimistic that we can return Parkrun events to nearly 600 communities across England very soon.
“We will do everything we can to ensure events restart on 26th June.”Nick Pearson, Parkrun
Well said, Cllr Pullen. A major health promoting event should be encouraged in these times. This area is a major running centre, with everything run by volunteers (Park Run, Chasewater Runners, Cannock Chase Trail Runners, Cannock CaniCross, Lichfield AC etc) and should be celebrated and helped.
