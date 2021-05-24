Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

A Burntwood secondary school has been boosted by an £840,000 grant to upgrade facilities.

Chase Terrace Academy will receive the funding via the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

It will allow upgrades to be made to heating systems and insulation.

Executive headteacher Stuart Jones said:

“We had already made plans to use some of the school’s reserves for some improvement projects such as updating changing rooms and toilets, but I am delighted that we have been successful in securing £840,000 of funding. “This will enable us to update heating systems, insulation and lighting and will result in significantly less expensive running costs and a much smaller carbon footprint.” Stuart Jones, Chase Terrace Academy

The work is expected to take place over the next academic year.