The Climax Blues Band and Brass Monkeys have been confirmed to appear at a music festival in Lichfield.

Climax Blues Band

They will be joined on the bill for the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival by the likes of Dennis Rollins and the Walsall Jazz Orchestra.

The event – which runs from 18th to 22nd August – will mark the 30th running off the festival.

Director Brian Pretty said:

“It seems only yesterday that the idea of a blues And jazz festival was suggested and now 30 years later – and at least 300 plus bands later – we still offer blues and jazz fans a varied programme of top class national musicians and our excellent regional bands to our delightful cathedral city.” Brian Pretty, Lichfield Arts

Other acts confirmed for the festival include the Alex Clarke Quartet, Some Kinda Wonderful and the Robert Jackson Trio.

For full details of the line-up and ticket information, visit the Lichfield Arts website.