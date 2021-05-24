Lichfield City FC twice came from behind to secure a 3-2 friendly win against Chelmsley Town.

Ivor Green’s newly-promoted side went behind after a header found the back of the City net.

But Lichfield were levelled when Kyle Patterson fired home from inside the area.

Chelmsley were back in front when a cross was tucked home at the near post.

Liam Holt went close to levelling with a shot that went wide, while Patterson also sent an effort wide of the upright.

But City did get a leveller when Dan Lomas slotted past the keeper.

Adam Jenkins produced a fine save to push away a shot and prevent Lichfield falling behind for a third time.

City did secure the win when Lomas found the top corner with a free-kick.