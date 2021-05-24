A Lichfield legal business has confirmed a new appointment.
Chartered legal executive Linda Ball will join Adcocks Solicitors as head of their residential leasehold team.
She joins the Lombard Street-based business from Brethertons Solicitors.
Linda said:
“I’m delighted to be able to join such a respected team at Adcocks and in such an important role.
“I’m excited to be heading up such a specialist growth area for the company and I’m looking forward to seeing it’s niche services in this sector continue to expand.”Linda Ball
Mark Adcock, the Adcocks’ senior director said:
““I’m delighted that we have been able to attract such a major player to lead the firm’s growth in this area.
“Our enfranchisement and residential leasehold work for our clients in the greater Midlands, as well as across England and Wales, has proved a real hit for us, and we are very proud of our reputation in this area of our work.
“The firm’s future is very bright following this important appointment.”Mark Adcock