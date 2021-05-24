Linda Ball

A Lichfield legal business has confirmed a new appointment.

Chartered legal executive Linda Ball will join Adcocks Solicitors as head of their residential leasehold team.

She joins the Lombard Street-based business from Brethertons Solicitors.

Linda said:

“I’m delighted to be able to join such a respected team at Adcocks and in such an important role. “I’m excited to be heading up such a specialist growth area for the company and I’m looking forward to seeing it’s niche services in this sector continue to expand.” Linda Ball

Mark Adcock, the Adcocks’ senior director said: