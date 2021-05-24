Pupils at a Lichfield secondary school are being asked to get Covid-19 tests after one sixth former tested positive for the Indian variant of coronavirus.

One pupil at The Friary School is a confirmed case, while two others are being deemed likely to have the variant.

All Year 13 pupils are now being asked to take precautionary tests to ensure there are no further cases.

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s director for health and care, said the latest cases were not linked to others at primary schools in Lichfield and Burntwood.

“Cases of this particular variant of Covid-19 are on the rise elsewhere nationally, so it’s not really a surprise that we are seeing more incidents in Staffordshire. “With Sixth Form students at The Friary finishing their studies on Wednesday, it is sensible to ensure there are no further cases of Covid-19 in this particular group, which is why we have asked all students to get a precautionary PCR test. “These tests will allow us to discover any further cases, isolate them quickly, and prevent any spread. “We have no concerns of ongoing community transmission of this particular variant, but we have to remain vigilant. “It just emphasises the important of getting tested twice a week, taking up the offer of a vaccination when eligible, and stick to the rules around social distancing and face coverings.” Dr Richard Harling

Staffordshire County Council say there are no plans for wider community testing at this stage.