The Lichfield Garrick

The Lichfield Garrick has confirmed the return of a community musical production.

The theatre has previously seen a performance of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe in 2019 give local a chance to tread the boards.

Bosses say the 2021 edition with be their “largest community project yet” with the production devised, written, composed and developed by residents.

The musical is being led by the Garrick’s associate director Jonny McClean. He said:

“I’m over the moon to be announcing a project as exciting as this one. “The community musical has always been a major staple in our calendar, and the chance to work with the community to adapt a story and open out the creative process in a way we’ve never been able to before, is a genuine privilege.” Jonny McClean, Lichfield Garrick

The theatre will also be offering masterclasses ahead of the start of the project, where participants can take creative classes in playwriting, directing, set and costume design, and audience engagement to give those interested in taking part a taste of what the development of a musical will entail.

People can book a place on the sessions at www.lichfieldgarrick.com/community-musical-masterclasses.

Residents can also apply to be a part of the creative team working on the script or producing the score alongside a professional composer. More information is available on the Lichfield Garrick website.