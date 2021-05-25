People are being urged to make sure they get their coronavirus jab if they are eligible.

Concerns over the Indian coronavirus resident means people aged over 50 or with underlying health conditions will receive their second doses earlier.

A vial of the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: DoD/Lisa Ferdinando

Across Staffordshire, ten cases of the new variant have been found, including one at a Lichfield secondary school.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, Cllr Johnny McMahon, said it was important people took up their vaccinations.

“Thanks to residents efforts and the hard work of staff, partners and volunteers, the vaccine rollout in Staffordshire is going well. “However, with the emergence of the Indian variant and vaccine invitations quickly moving down the younger age groups, it’s vital that we keep building on this momentum. “The early studies regarding protection from the Indian variant are pleasing, especially when you have had both doses. “It’s up to us to keep pushing forwards and doing our bit to promote vaccine take up across all our communities and age groups. “ Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People aged over 32 can now book their jabs on the NHS coronavirus vaccination website.