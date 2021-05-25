Lichfield and Burntwood residents are being invited to join a community clean-up event.

The Great British Spring Clean gets underway this week and encourages people to help tackle litter in their areas between 28th May and 13th June.

Lichfield District Council is providing litter pickers and special collection bags, as well as arranging for the bagged waste to be collected – with 80 already loaned out to groups and individuals taking part.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member responsible for recycling, said:

“We have lots of amazing groups and individuals across the district who volunteer all year-round, helping us to keep the district looking beautiful. “The Great British Spring Clean offers everyone the chance to become litter heroes and either join in with a community litter pick or take part as an individual, even if that’s simply checking the pavement in front of your home is free of litter.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

There are a limited amount of litter pickers left, which are issued on a first come first served basis. For more details email nicky.haycock@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 687550.