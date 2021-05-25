House-hunters will get their first view of show homes at a new development in Lichfield this weekend.

The Bower Park development, off Claypit Lane, will see two example properties available for prospective buyers to explore on 29th and 30th May.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Midlands said the show homes are based on the four bedroom Ransford property and the three bedroom Easedale house.

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director, said:

“We know it is important for people to be able to picture themselves in a new home before they commit to buying one so we’re delighted to be opening our new show homes at Bower Park. “I’d encourage anyone who is interested in moving to a new home in a thriving community to get in touch with us to book an appointment to visit.” Ben Walker, Taylor Wimpey Midlands

Two and three bedroom homes on the Bower Park development start at £275,000.

For more details visit the Taylor Wimpey Midlands website.