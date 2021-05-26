A voluntary group working to restore the Lichfield Canal say security cameras will be installed in a bid to stop vandals targeting the area.

The damaged table. Picture: Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

A table was smashed over the weekend on the Fosseway stretch of the route.

A spokesperson for Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust said they were taking steps to prevent future vandalism.

“More mindless vandalism at Fosseway with the table by the talking benches destroyed. “Thankfully, more security cameras are on the way, funded by donations.” Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

The damage comes after a hedgerow was torn up in February, while thieves stole equipment in a raid last year.