Travellers on Stychbrook Park

Travellers have returned to a park in Lichfield.

The group were spotted parked up on Stychbrook Park this morning (26th May).

A previous visit by travellers to the site last year saw damage caused, including hedgerows being knocked down by vehicles and footpaths being blocked.

It also follows a recent stay by a group on land at Saddlers Wood – with Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, promising a review of access to public land across the city after they had been moved on.

He said: