Council chiefs say travellers who have set up camp on a park in Lichfield are being served notice to leave the site.
The group appeared at Stychbrook Park this morning (26th May).
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“This morning we will be serving the group with a notice to vacate and are requesting support from Staffordshire Police to have them removed at the earliest opportunity.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
A previous visit by travellers to the site last year saw damage caused, including hedgerows being knocked down by vehicles and footpaths being blocked.
Last week also saw a caravans and vehicles moved on from Saddlers Wood on Boley Park.
They actually arrived around 9.30pm 25th May!!
What will be done to protect the field from future traveller invasions?
Our students use the car park regularly and the barrier to stop high vehicles access has been moved recently.
LDC is woefully inept and prepared to deal with these things. Very reactive to issues as opposed to making sure that public land is sufficiently protected from misuse and invasion. The old saying a stitch in time saves nice applies here.
Was there no one at the Council with any brains to work out that having been moved on out of Saddlers Wood this group would go some where else locally? How did they not make sure sites like this were blocked off. Are all council officials working from home without the means to contact anyone else and not taking any form of responsibility. There again, once we have had the elections do they care now? My sympathies go to those living next to what will no doubt be another nightmare.
Who cares about a handful of caravans when LDC wants to bulldoze the park and build on it?
How can a convoy like this drive around the area without being stopped by our police to check documents ? Can we ALL do it now then ? Sad for us (the taxpayers ) picking up the bills for clearing up afterwards ?
This needs to be sorted out once and for all. LDC need to put up some proper heavy duty gates at these open spaces and parks. When they eventually get evicted from here are they going back to Saddlers Woods.
This lot have even got a pony tied up on the field ! …. and this evening they are patrolling with their own stewards in orange hi viz vests … it’s criminal damage to cut the padlocks off the height barriers ! …. I am hoping they don’t move to Willows park as the council have done nothing here to prevent such invasions …. and this lot will have done a recce by now of other spots !!!
