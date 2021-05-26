Council chiefs say travellers who have set up camp on a park in Lichfield are being served notice to leave the site.

Caravans parked up at Stychbrook Park

The group appeared at Stychbrook Park this morning (26th May).

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“This morning we will be serving the group with a notice to vacate and are requesting support from Staffordshire Police to have them removed at the earliest opportunity.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

A previous visit by travellers to the site last year saw damage caused, including hedgerows being knocked down by vehicles and footpaths being blocked.

Last week also saw a caravans and vehicles moved on from Saddlers Wood on Boley Park.