Visitors to Beacon Park can download a free audio tour to discover more about the area.

The fountain in Beacon Park

Narrated by Sue Baird, a former Visit Lichfield tour guide, the audio tour includes insights on how Beacon Park was established.

It also includes information about the park’s historical monuments, including Martyrs’ Plaque, Law’s Fountain and the statues of Captain Smith, King Edward VII and Erasmus Darwin.

The self-guided tour takes up to one-hour, although it can be split into downloadable chapters.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for leisure and parks at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The audio tour is a fantastic way for visitors to find out more about Beacon Park’s long history – from what the land was used for in the past right up to the present day. “Many thanks to Sue for volunteering her time, and a special thank you to Eric Harding and to Lichfield Cathedral for their help. “I hope plenty of people will enjoy learning about our beautiful park’s history and for the little ones, don’t forget we also have the Swinfen Broun brass rubbing trail, which is great fun and a perfect activity for half term.” Cllr Iain Eadie

To access Beacon Park’s audio tour map and the sound files, which can be listened to online using a mobile device, go to www.lichfieldhistoricparks.co.uk/audiotour.

The audio tour maps are also available to buy for £1 from the Ranger Station in Beacon Park. The Swinfen Broun brass rubbing trail is also available for 50p.