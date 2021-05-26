Plans have been unveiled to create holiday accommodation alongside a marina in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of the new development at Kings Orchard Marina

The proposals would see the addition of lodges and additional caravan pitches at Kings Orchard Marina in Huddlesford.

The changes also include the addition of a fishing lake.

A planning statement said the current restrictions on overseas travel meant demand was on the rise for UK tourism options.

“Recent leisure developments to the site have included the provision of 12 caravan pitches – which this proposal expands on – catering to the expected increase in demand for short stay accommodation through a variety of types beyond the availability of caravan pitches. “The marina has berths for 102 canal boats, with a car park for 35 vehicles at present. “Ancillary facilities include toilets, gas fuel and pump out facilities. “The proposal improves the area as a destination for leisure and tourism, providing overnight accommodation seasonally during spring and summer. “By diversifying the type of accommodation available on site beyond only caravan pitches, the proposal is beneficial to the local strategy to increase Lichfield as a tourism destination.” Planning statement

The development would create an additional nine jobs at the site if approved.

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.