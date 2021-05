Pedal Power by Anne Anderson

Photographers from Lichfield Camera Club have been showcasing their talents in their latest competition.

The theme of transport featured in the contest, with Anne Anderson winning the advanced section with her street scene, Pedal Power.

The beginner/intermediate section was won by Ann Wright with her nostalgic image, Back in the Day.

A Day in the Country by Sue Freeman

All Aboard by Liz Thomas

Anyone Home? by Andy Malbon

Pushing On by Joe Anderson

Still Awaiting Recovery by Sue Dravnieks

Tight Turn by Graham Slight

Back in the Day by Ann Wright

The Bike Shed by Dean Borgazzi

Welsh Road Trip by Tim Wayne

For more information visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.