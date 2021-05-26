Staffordshire Police vehicle

Two people have been arrested in Burntwood on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from the town were arrested after a stop and search was carried out by police on Oak Lane at 2pm yesterday (25th May).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A subsequent search of a nearby property saw officers seized a number of drug related paraphernalia, including bags, knives and around £4,000 in cash.

“Both have since been released under investigation.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson

