Two people have been arrested in Burntwood on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.
The 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from the town were arrested after a stop and search was carried out by police on Oak Lane at 2pm yesterday (25th May).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“A subsequent search of a nearby property saw officers seized a number of drug related paraphernalia, including bags, knives and around £4,000 in cash.
“Both have since been released under investigation.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Name and shame these scum.
