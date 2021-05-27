A funfair in Lichfield has had to be postponed after recent rainfall left the proposed site unusable.

The Waltzers

Despite the predicted warm weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, Pat Collins Funfairs said the event in Beacon Park would have to be postponed.

The rides will now not return to Lichfield until August.

Elleray Harris, marketing manager for Pat Collins Funfairs, said:

“We are gutted that our first post-lockdown event in Lichfield can’t go ahead. “The ground is too waterlogged and we wouldn’t want to cause damage to Beacon Park bringing our heavy vehicles and rides onto the site – it wouldn’t be right, so we’ve taken the difficult decision to postpone the fair until later in the summer. “Tickets will, of course, be refunded or can be used later in the summer.” Elleray Harris

Plans are now under way for the funfair to visit Stowe Fields in August.

Ticket refund details are available online.