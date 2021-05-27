Beacon Park. Picture: Nessy-Pic

Families are being invited to get active with over the coming weeks with free boxercise sessions in a Lichfield park.

The taster classes take place in Beacon Park on Saturday (29th May) and 5th June from 11am to 1pm.

The sessions do not need to be booked in advance.

Free soft archery is also on offer for beginners at Chase Terrace Park on 2nd June and at Beacon Park on 4th June at 1pm and 2.15pm.

The sessions are for young people aged between seven and 14 and need to be pre-booked.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member responsible for leisure and parks, said:

“It is great to see the chance for people to have a go at something new in Burntwood and Lichfield this half-term. “With our fantastic parks offering an outdoor Covid-secure space, this is a great way to have some fun. “There is lots more on offer from our getin2it activities, so I would encourage everyone to go online and see what’s available throughout the year.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

For the half term programme in full visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/holidayfun.