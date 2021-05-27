A familiar face will be returning to Drayton Manor Park in time for the half-term break.

The Fat Controller

The Fat Controller will be back entertaining guests at the Thomas Land attraction from 29th May after more than 12 months away during the coronavirus pandemic.

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said:

“We know how much our visitors have missed the excitement of meeting their favourite characters in the park, which is why we’re thrilled to be able to welcome the Fat Controller back just in time for May half term. “He’s been very busy behind the scenes looking after Thomas and the other engines, but is looking forward to reuniting with families to enjoy a fun-filled day out in the park. “We look forward to welcoming Thomas fans, young and old to join in with the celebrations.”

Other characters returning include the Fat Controller’s sidekick Rusty, while new duo the Comedy Cops will be showing off their juggling skills as they travel around on unicycles.

For ticket details visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk/may-half-term or call 0844 472 1950.