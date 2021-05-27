Sophie Evans

A Lichfield business has confirmed a new appointment.

Healthcare tech firm Ascom has appointed Sophie Evans as a clinical nurse adviser.

She has previously worked in surgical and critical care nursing in Wales and will be responsible for offering clinical support as part of the roll out of the company’s products across the UK from the base at Wall Island.

The appointment follows a number of contract successes for Ascom, including a £13million contract to provide systems to critical care units in Wales.

Maning director Paul Lawrence said: