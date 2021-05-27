A mattress, a 1,000-litre oil drum and more than 70 bags of litter have been collected as part of a clean-up along a road in Alrewas.

A van full of rubbish collected from verges on the A38

Teams from Highways England, Kier and East Staffordshire Borough Council carried out the tidy up during road closures for gas works on the A38.

A weekend of litter picking found hundreds of items dumped in verges along the southbound carriageway.

Highways England’s route manager for Staffordshire, David East, said: