A mattress, a 1,000-litre oil drum and more than 70 bags of litter have been collected as part of a clean-up along a road in Alrewas.
Teams from Highways England, Kier and East Staffordshire Borough Council carried out the tidy up during road closures for gas works on the A38.
A weekend of litter picking found hundreds of items dumped in verges along the southbound carriageway.
Highways England’s route manager for Staffordshire, David East, said:
“It was shocking to see how much litter had been discarded by people along our road.
“Littering can put workers at risk when they have to collect it. It’s unsightly and creates a danger for road users seeking a safe refuge when they have broken down as well as being a risk to wildlife and the environment.”David East, Highways England