A new fund is available for projects in Lichfield and Burntwood helping people who need to self-isolate.

Staffordshire County Council is accepting applications for the #DoingOurBit Covid-19 Self Isolators scheme to support vulnerable residents who have tested positive for coronavirus or have been in close contact with confirmed cases.

Groups working with older people, lone parents, unpaid carers and those living with disabilities are being encouraged to apply.

The fund is making £160,000 available, with small village or community groups able to apply for up to £1,500, with larger countywide organisations being allowed to apply for up to £12,000.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We recognise that there is an ongoing need to support residents who must self-isolate when they test positive for Covid-19 or are a close contact, which is why we have introduced our new fund. “Making sure that people who test positive can safely self-isolate is one of our best defences against the virus to stop it spreading. “We have a thriving voluntary and community sector in Staffordshire and throughout the pandemic we have seen how they have rallied to support their residents – it’s these organisations and volunteers who make a real difference to the lives of people in our local communities every day. “The scheme is now open for applications and I would encourage organisations to check if they are eligible and make an application.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more information and to check eligibility, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/dobfund.