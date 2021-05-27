A new councillor has been backed to make a “positive contribution” after being co-opted on to Burntwood Town Council.

Paul Taylor

Cllr Paul Taylor will represent the Summerfield and All Saints ward.

He fills the vacancy left following the death of Labour’s Steve Taylor.

The Liberal Democrat councillor was the only person to put themselves forward to be co-opted after not enough residents called for a full by-election.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said Cllr Taylor was already a familiar face for many members.

Cllr Sue Woodward