A new councillor has been backed to make a “positive contribution” after being co-opted on to Burntwood Town Council.
Cllr Paul Taylor will represent the Summerfield and All Saints ward.
He fills the vacancy left following the death of Labour’s Steve Taylor.
The Liberal Democrat councillor was the only person to put themselves forward to be co-opted after not enough residents called for a full by-election.
Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour-controlled council, said Cllr Taylor was already a familiar face for many members.
“I welcome Paul to the Town Council and am sure he will make a positive contribution.
“He has attended many meetings as a member of the public which shows the level of interest he has taken in the work of the council.
“I’m sure he’ll now take the opportunity to have a direct input into our work and I look forward to working alongside him towards a better Burntwood.”Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council