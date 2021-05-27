Plans for a viewing platform to be added to an old church tower in Shenstone have been approved.

The old church tower in Shenstone. Picture: Lichfield Lore

The Friends of Shenstone Tower group had submitted the proposal to help convert what remains of a former church into a visitor attraction.

The plans will see the construction of a parapet wall on top of the tower, together with the new viewing platform and access staircase.

A planning statement said the project was part of broader plans to preserve the historic building.

“The proposed work is to repair fully the old church tower so that it requires limited maintenance in the future which means we can keep it standing for future generations at limited cost. “If we do not repair the tower now, it will fall down as it already has holes in the roof, crumbing masonry and vegetation growing up the walls.” Planning statement

A report from Historic England said the tower had been part of a church on the site.

“While the tower has 13th Century origins and features, it replaced an earlier church known to have existed in 1129 and is reported to be built over Saxon foundations – evidence of Saxon masonry was found during archaeological excavations carried out in 1970.” Historic England report

Full details of the viewing platform proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.