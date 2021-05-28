Pupils from a Burntwood school have marked the last day before their half-term break with a fundraising event in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Some of the Holly Grove pupils who took part in the fundraising run

Students from KS2 at Holly Grove Primary School ran a 1km circuit around the school as part of the Race for Life initiative.

A spokesperson for the school said:

“The weather smiled on us – all the children who took part received a medal for running and all had the opportunity to remember someone who might have been touched by cancer by writing their names on cards.”

People can still donate via the online fundraising page.