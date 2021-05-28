Cyclists have used their pedal power to help kickstart fundraising events for St Giles Hospice.

Cyclists heading off from St Giles Hospice

Riders took part in the Cycle Spring event last weekend – the first organised activity held by the Whittington-based hospice for more than a year due to to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participants had a staggered start, with 430 riders taking on a route from St Giles Hospice through the Staffordshire countryside.

The event has already seen £20,000 pledged to fund hospice care.

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re absolutely overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from our wonderful Cycle Spring fundraisers this year and are thrilled that so many supporters signed up to join in. “The enthusiasm they showed at being able to take part again was truly inspiring. “In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic forced us to cancel our events and close our shops – which was heart-breaking – and it significantly impacted on our income, so the kindness and generosity of our supporters is more vital to us than ever this year. “A lot of people raising a small amount can make a huge difference to the care we’re able to provide in our community and every little bit of sponsorship makes a major contribution to supporting local people living with a terminal illness and their families.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

Cycling events run by St Giles Hospice have raised more than £250,000 since they started in 2013.