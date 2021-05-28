Ballad Tales

Tales of characters from the time of Samuel Johnson will come to life in an online event next week.

The Lichfield Storytellers will be appearing from the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum on 31st May with their Ballad Tales session.

A spokesperson said:

“The Lichfield Storytellers will be joining us to deliver charming tales about characters from Samuel Johnson’s time. “From a highwayman who is more than they appear to be, to a courageous cook, the walls of the birthplace will echo with the words of stories past. “The tellers will appear in Georgian costume, so why not put on your finest petticoat and join us from the comfort of your own home for a night of Ballad Tales?” Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum spokesperson

Tickets are £6.60 and concessions cost £3.30. Buy now, view later tickets are £4.40.

For more information visit www.lichfieldstorytellers.co.uk.