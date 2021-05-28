A Lichfield supermarket is launching a campaign aiming to help support families in need.

The Tesco supermarket in Lichfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Tesco has confirmed the food collection will take place from 15th to 17th July in larger supermarkets and from 12th July to 28th August in smaller stores.

The initiative will see customers urged to donate long-life food to the Trussell Trust and FareShare for distribution to communities across the country, with Tesco topping up with a 20% cash donation.

CEO Jason Tarry said:

“Both the Trussell Trust and FareShare face extra demands during the summer, when children who would normally enjoy a healthy meal in school may miss out. “That is why we have decided to hold this extra collection to help ensure that children across the UK can enjoy a happier and healthier summer without missing out on meals.” Jason Tarry, Tesco

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive at FareShare, said: