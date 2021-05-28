People are being urged to stay safe and follow coronavirus rules over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Staffordshire County Council said Covid-19 rates remained low despite the discovery of Indian variant cases linked to schools in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Health chiefs said gatherings should still be limited to six people or two households and journeys should be minimised.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said testing sites would continue to operate over the Bank Holiday.

“We have come a long way and we are all looking forward to enjoying more freedoms over the Bank Holiday – this is something we have all worked very hard for. “There has been lots of national attention regarding the emergence of the Indian variant and we are monitoring the situation very carefully here in Staffordshire. “So, I think most people do realise there are still real risks for us to navigate and that we are not out of the woods quite yet. “There are still important rules in place, and it is down to us all to enjoy the Bank Holiday but remain vigilant and take a safe and cautious approach. “This includes getting a Covid test – we must not get complacent on this and to take up the vaccine if your slot becomes available.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Details about testing options and vaccinations are available on the county council website.