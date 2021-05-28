St Chad’s Primary School. Picture: Google Streetview

Precautionary coronavirus tests carried out at two primary schools in Lichfield and Burntwood have all come back negative.

Pupils and staff were tested at St Chad’s Primary School and Highfields Primary School after two confirmed Indian variant cases in adults with links to both sites.

But Dr Richard Harling, director for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said none of the tests had come back positive.

“By carrying out this precautionary testing we were able to both rule out any further cases swiftly and give families peace of mind. “The emergence of cases of this variant of concern across Staffordshire is not unexpected and is a timely reminder that the virus is still with us and we all need to get tested twice weekly, get vaccinated when eligible and stick to the rules to help minimise the risk.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

To date, there have been 29 confirmed cases of the Indian variant found in Staffordshire.