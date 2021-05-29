A long-standing Lichfield charity is looking to co-opt a local resident as a trustee.

The Lichfield Conduit Lands Trust provides grants to young people for educational purposes, as well as organisations which provide assistance and support for city residents.

There are 12 trustees, with nine of the group co-opted.

The current vacancy is for a five year initial term.

A spokesperson said:

“The appointment is unremunerated and involves attendance at four trustee meetings per year.” Lichfield Conduit Lands Trust spokesperson

The closing date for applications is 30th June. For an application form email jbethell@ansonssolicitors.com.