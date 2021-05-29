A new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous work will be performed outdoors near Lichfield in July.

Mac/Beth

Featuring the cast of 2020’s critically-acclaimed Lord of the Flies, theatre company Let Me In will present Mac/Beth in a socially-distanced environment in Whittington.

Creative Director Chris Buckle said:

“This promises to be a Shakespeare experience like no other. “It is an adaptation of Macbeth, and while the content is very much in line with the original, famous play, this is an adaptation to open the door to a new and exciting generation of theatre lovers. “In the current economy and situation we all find ourselves in, we want theatre to be accessible for all. Therefore, we are delighted to announce that admission to our production of Mac/Beth will be ticketed on a ‘Pay What You Can’ basis – designed to remove any financial barriers from experiencing and enjoying theatre. “All profits will be donated to our selected charity – Tonic Theatre. Tonic work to improve and impart equality, inclusivity and diversity in theatre in the UK.” Chris Buckle

Supporters are encouraged to take along their own picnics and drinks for the one-act play.

There are toilets on site and some parking, including disabled parking next to the seating area.

The play is suitable only for 14-year-olds and above, due to themes of violence and strong language

“Alongside our regular performances, we will be adding a specially designed relaxed performance, aimed at those who prefer more freedom and reduced sensory conditions. “As well as this, we are very proud to pioneer our first ever controlled performance. This is designed to cater to those who specifically require elements of control in a theatre environment in order to enjoy and to be able to focus on the production. This design is centred around limiting distractions from audience members and reducing noise in the audience.” Chris Buckle

Mac/Beth will run nightly at 8.30pm from 20th to 24th July at Woodhouse Farm and Garden in Whittington.

For ticket details, visit letmeinpresents.eventbrite.com